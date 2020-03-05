Quebec announces new probable case of COVID-19

Quebec's public health agency announced a second case of coronavirus in the province Thursday.

Tests performed by public health came back positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued early Thursday.

The results will be sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for analysis. A diagnosis is considered presumptive until final results come back from Winnipeg.

The person in question recently returned from a trip to India, authorities said.

The new presumptive case comes after a woman, who travelled from Iran to Qatar before arriving at the Montreal airport, was confirmed to have the virus last Friday.

Quebec public health said the risk is still considered low in the province.