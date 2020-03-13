COVID-19 in Quebec, Friday: confirmed cases up to 17

Schools and universities across Montreal are closed Friday in order to adhere to the government's recommendations. A full list is available here.

Montreal is closing arenas, libraries, pools and sports centres as well as the Planetarium and the Botanical Garden. Public transit will continue operating.

The Old Brewery Mission will suspend some activities serving Montreal's homeless population. Essential services, such as beds and showers, will continue.

The Quebec government is banning all indoor events with more than 250 people.

People coming from outside the country should self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of where they came from.

Anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms should also stay home for 14 days.

Click here for a summary of what you should know about COVID-19.

Quebec now has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with another 266 people under investigation, as of Friday morning.

Four cases were confirmed late Thursday night. Quebec public health said they were all people who recently returned from trips abroad.

There have not been any cases of community transmission in the province so far, but the Quebec government introduced sweeping measures Thursday to contain the spread of the virus.

Indoor gatherings of over 250 people have been banned. While schools and universities were not told to close, many did so Friday to respond to the Quebec government's directives.

Municipal services in Montreal are closed until further notice, including arenas, libraries, pools and sports centres, as well as the Planetarium and the Botanical Gardens. Public transit in the city remains operational.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante described the measures the city is taking as "major," but necessary for the public good.

Here's what you need to know about preparing for COVID-19:

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call 811 before heading to a hospital or a clinic to seek testing.

If you have general questions or concerns about COVID-19 or Quebec's response, not related to your individual health, you can call 1-877-644-4545. The Quebec government is also posting up-to-date information on this web site.