COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec currently has 1,339 confirmed cases and seven deaths attributable to COVID-19; 78 people are in hospital, including 35 in intensive care.

and seven deaths attributable to COVID-19; 78 people are in hospital, including 35 in intensive care. Many stores in the province are now closed until April 13. Here is what is still open.

Two thirds of Montreal's 603 cases are men. Nearly half of all cases are 50 years old or older.

years old or older. 31 health workers in Montreal have been infected with COVID-19. Three firefighters have also tested positive.

in Montreal have been infected with COVID-19. have also tested positive. A drive-thru testing clinic is expected to open in Côte Saint-Luc by the end of the week.

is expected to open by the end of the week. Homeless Montrealers awaiting test results will stay in a hotel until the isolation unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital is ready.

until the isolation unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital is ready. Mohawk communities outside of Montreal are closing their tobacco shops , asking non-residents not to visit.

, asking non-residents not to visit. Gatineau police have given $1,200 in fines to a tenant after breaking up a gathering in an apartment.

More measures are being put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, including a new testing site and fines for holding a gathering despite social distancing directives.

Gatineau police have issued a $1,000 fine to a tenant who was hosting a gathering in their apartment.

Police say they were called to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, two tenants and five people who did not live in the dwelling were present.

Quebec banned gatherings of two or more people last week.

Police said the group ignored an initial warning to disperse, prompting the $1,000 fine. Officers then fined the tenant an additional $200 plus administrative costs for contravening noise bylaws.

In Montreal, a new drive-thru testing site is expected to open by the end of the week in Côte Saint-Luc.

The municipality declared a state of emergency last week after four people were confirmed to have COVID-19 after attending large gatherings. One of them lived in a seniors residence.

Montreal's public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin said that 42 per cent of the city's confirmed cases came from central and western parts of the island, such as Côte Saint-Luc and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

"This population has a lot of elders," she said. "It is quite important to make sure that those elders are isolated or confined."

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said he expects to see about 500 people at the testing centre every day.

"We want them not going shopping, we don't want them on the streets," he said. "We want them in self-isolation and we want them to know if they're positive."

In a similar spirit, two Mohawk communities outside of Montreal have closed their alcohol, tobacco and cannabis stores for the foreseeable future.

Kahnawake and Kanesatake have both put the measures in place to encourage social distancing and deter non-residents from visiting to shop.

Kanesetake grand chief Serge Otsi Simon said visitors from Ontario and Quebec were "posing a direct threat to our community."

"COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire around the world. We're not immune to it," he said.

The Quebec government is expected to give its daily update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m.