COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Five cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Kahnawake, including a person working at the hospital, the Mohawk community's hospital centre announced Tuesday.

The hospital centre said it has not identified the source of the virus, which is a sign of community transmission.

The Résidences Soleil Manoir, a private seniors' residence in Sherbrooke, also reported 11 new cases Tuesday. Five employees are in self-isolation and six residents have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. One is in intensive care.

The remaining residents have been told to stay in their rooms until further notice to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, those who work with the homeless in Montreal are raising concerns about those who don't have homes to self-isolate in.

A homeless man in Montreal has tested positive for COVID-19. Groups that work with the city's homeless population are asking why the man was released from a health care facility before his results were confirmed.

The man in question is a client of the Old Brewery Mission in downtown Montreal, although he did not enter the shelter after showing symptoms.

But Matthew Pearce, the executive director of the Mission, said allowing a homeless person with COVID-19 symptoms to leave a health care facility increases the chances they'll end up back at a shelter.

"The virus, if it ever gets inside the walls, it's going to be very very hard to contain it," he said.

The co-manager of the Resilience Montreal day centre, Nakuset, was questioning how the health authority planned to let the man know his results after releasing him.

"The way they'll give you your results is through the phone," he said. "Now what if you don't have a phone?"

She said the government may have shut down schools and non-essential services, but that doesn't do much to help the province's most vulnerable.

A spokesperson for Montreal public health said it's investigating the case.

In the health system itself, 60 paramedics with Urgences-Santé — which serves the regions of Laval and Montreal — have gone into self-isolation.

This comes after two paramedics in the Lanaudière region tested positive, sending 18 first responders into isolation. Two Montreal firefighters were also confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, forcing another 18 of their colleagues into isolation.

As of Wednesday, all non-essential face-to-face businesses have shuttered until April 13. Essential services, like grocery stores and pharmacies, remain open.

Premier François Legault has kept SAQ stores open. He said closing the SAQ would cause too much crowding in grocery stores, and there could be serious health consequences for heavy drinkers if access was cut off.

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume said with non-essential public services shut down, the city doesn't have enough work for 2,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time staff members.

He's cut those jobs, saying it was a question of fairness.

"We have thousands of people that are paying taxes that are losing their job," he said. "Based on that, how can we keep people, keep paying people without work for them?"

The city still employs around 5,000 people.

The Quebec government is expected to provide a live update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m.