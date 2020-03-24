COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec currently has 628 confirmed cases and four deaths attributable to COVID-19.

A baby whose father tested positive for COVID-19 was taken to hospital last night after developing symptoms of respiratory distress.

Paramedics were called to the the home on Préfontaine Street in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneve borough around 10:30 p.m.

Sandra Lisi, a prevention fire chief with the Montreal fire department, said the father had recently travelled and he was self-isolating at home at the time.

The baby was having difficulty breathing and was coughing when it was taken to hospital, Lisi said.

The child and the mother were both still in hospital Tuesday morning.

A Montreal firefighter based in Westmount has also tested positive for the virus, the firefighter's union confirmed Monday night. The firefighter had worked at Station 76 on Stanton Street.

In the Eastern Townships, eight seniors in a residence in Sherbrooke were also infected with the novel coronavirus.

An elderly woman living at the Résidence Soleil-Manoir Sherbrooke learned Friday that her son had tested positive for COVID-19. The man had not travelled and was likely infected in the community, the regional public health authority said.

The staff put the woman under strict monitoring, but by Saturday, she and seven others started showing symptoms.

So far, Quebec has 628 confirmed cases and four deaths attributable to COVID-19. All four deaths so far have been seniors.

In an effort to slow the community transmission of the virus, Quebec is shutting down all non-essential economic activity in the province. A list of essential services that can remain open was posted on the government's website.

The shutdown comes into effect Tuesday night at midnight, though stores that can shutter earlier are encouraged to do so.

The Quebec government is expected to make another update at 1 p.m.