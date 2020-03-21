COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Saturday

There are now 139 confirmed cases in Quebec, including 31 cases in Montreal. Provincewide, one person has died, and one person has officially recovered.

The Quebec government is warning that it will probably be some time before life returns to normal in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Children will likely not be going back to school at the end of the month, Premier François Legault said Friday. It's likely school will only resume in early May.

Meanwhile, efforts to contain the spread of the virus continue. On Friday, Quebec City police arrested a woman who has tested positive for the coronavirus and left her house despite being under a quarantine order.

And officials in the Eastern Townships warn there's potential for more widespread infection because people diagnosed with the illness in Bromont and Granby likely circulated in public areas.

There are currently 26 reported cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Townships, about a fifth of the total number for the province.

An Air Canada flight filled with Canadians will arrive in Montreal from Morocco Saturday. The chartered flight was sent by the Canadian government, but was not a rescue plane — passengers each had to pay $1,200 for a ticket.

The Quebec government is asking people not to circulate within the province, but said there are currently no plans to "lockdown" any regions.

Quebec's public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda suggested Quebecers do something they don't normally do in an effort to break the boredom of self-isolation. Arruda himself said he will be baking Portuguese tarts, also known as pastel de natas.

CBC Montreal is challenging Quebecers to do the same with our CBC Montreal Baking Challenge.

The Quebec government is expected to give an update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m.

CBC Montreal will be carrying the news conference live here and on the CBC Montreal and CBC Quebec Facebook pages. A live radio special will also be available on CBC Radio across the province.