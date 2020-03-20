COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

There are now 121 confirmed cases in Quebec. One person has died, and one person has officially recovered.

The city of Côte Saint-Luc is calling on residents to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, after one person in an assisted living facility in the area tested positive for the virus.

In a Facebook post, the city said someone living at Le King David living facility was transported to the Jewish General Hospital on Tuesday. That person has since tested positive for the virus.

Quebec public health is currently investigating where the person may have gone, including who they had contact with within the building.

"Like all cities, we have been expecting this day," the municipality wrote in their post.

"The actions you take in the days and weeks to come will have a huge impact on how our community is affected."

Meanwhile, the Congregation Beth Chabad synagogue in the area announced that "a few cases" of COVID-19 recently attended services. The people concerned have been in quarantine since Monday, it said.

"We are asking all congregants who have been in the shul since Shabbat, March 14 to place themselves in quarantine," the notice read.

Côte Saint-Luc said it is still waiting for information on the Beth Chabad cases.

Quebec public health is also asking people who were in the following public places to watch out for symptoms, as they may have come into contact with a confirmed case.

In Montreal:

The Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Library on rue Botrel, the Children's section, on March 11 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The 24 bus in the westward direction, between the Hôpital Notre-Dame and Montreal Museum of Fine Arts on March 12, between 10:30 a.m. and 10:50 a.m.

Restaurant Aunja on Sherbrooke Ouest on March 12, between 12:25 p.m. and 1:05 p.m.

Elsewhere in Quebec:

The FADOQ Lavaltrie in Lavaltrie on March 11 between 12:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

The Centre d'action bénévole de Berthier in Berthierville on March 12, between 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m

Within the health care system, a staff member at Montreal's Sainte-Justine hospital has tested positive for the virus. Everyone who came into contact with the person affected has been informed and is in isolation.

A member of the Granby hospital's clinical staff has also tested positive.

The health authority in the region said they are investigating to reach all the person's contacts, but could not say how many staff or patients may have come into contact with the confirmed case.