COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Several grocery store chains in the province will be reducing their hours as of Thursday, according to Radio-Canada.

Sobeys (IGA), Loblaw (Provigo and Maxi) and Metro are all expected to start closing earlier.

Loblaw confirmed that all of its Provigo and Maxi stores will close at 8 p.m. to give employees, "who are under a lot of pressure" to "have more time to prepare the store, carry out the restocking of the shelves, perform sanitation procedures and to give them a chance to breathe a little."

The SAQ and SQDC stores will no longer be accepting cash payments, and will also be reducing opening hours.

Concordia University has chosen to shut down its residences altogether, giving students four days' notice to vacate the premises. Many of the residents are international students who fear they don't have anywhere else to go.

A confirmed case of COVID-19 spent an hour a half at the Bibliothèque de Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, also known as the NDG Library. The person was in the Children's section between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on March 11.

Those who may have been there at the same time are asked to watch for symptoms until March 25.

Quebec currently has 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, up from 50 on Monday. Four people are in intensive care and one person has died.

According to the province, Quebec has 1,000 intensive-care beds and 3,000 ventilators ready to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Quebec government is expected to give an update at 1 p.m. We will carry that press conference here live and on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.