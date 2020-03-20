Côte Saint-Luc mayor urges self-isolation as 4 people test positive for COVID-19

Four people in Côte Saint-Luc have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the mayor to urge residents to self-isolate to prevent the spread of the virus.

Three of the people recently attended the Congregation Beth Chabad community centre and synagogue.

The fourth person lives in the King David assisted living facility and recently attended a wedding at the Shaar Hashomayim synagogue on March 12. That person was transported to the Jewish General Hospital Tuesday.

Beth Chabad is asking all congregants who have been in the synagogue since March 14 to place themselves in self-isolation.

In a statement, Shaar Hashomayim's rabbi Adam Scheier said the synagogue had been rented for the wedding.

"Our clergy were not present. At no time did any guest enter our kitchen or anywhere other than the public spaces of the building," he said in the statement.

"We have instructed our employees who were present at that wedding to quarantine and be alert for symptoms."

'Our worst nightmare'

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told CBC News he is concerned his city could become the "epicentre" of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec.

"We know we have a dense city, [we] live close together, many religious institutions as well as senior residents and hospitals," Brownstein said. "This was our worst nightmare."

Brownstein said the city had tried to shut down events, such as weddings, to avoid such a situation.

The city enacted state of emergency measures Tuesday, which would allow the city to call public health and Montreal police to shut down events of over 10 people.

All the synagogues in the city agreed to shut down as of yesterday, he said. Shaar Hashomayim, where the wedding took place, is located in neighbouring Westmount.

"It's a shame it took until now," he said.

He said the city is dealing with a "mushrooming" situation, because snowbirds — elderly residents who go down south during the winter months — recently returned from places such as Florida.

"We're trying to get this all to stop, but we don't know where the virus has spread to."

Brownstein said Quebec public health will investigate when and where the confirmed cases went and will have details for the public soon.