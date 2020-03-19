Unions call on Quebec to shut down construction sites to protect against COVID-19

Two of Quebec's major unions representing construction workers have called on the province to shut down every construction site in Quebec, citing concerns about COVID-19.

FTQ-Construction and the Conseil provincial du Québec des métiers de la construction, which represent more than two-thirds of all construction workers in Quebec, wrote to Quebec Premier Francois Legault, asking him to "intervene immediately" to protect the workforce.

They claim there is a lack of soap and water for handwashing and some sites don't have toilets with running water. They also say workers are often in close quarters, move frequently between sites and share tools.

"It is currently impossible to meet basic health standards on the vast majority of construction sites in Quebec," Éric Boisjoly, the general director of FTQ-Construction, said in a statement. "In this context, it is irresponsible to continue the work."

He added: "Our workers are not guinea pigs and cannot continue to work without any protection."

Some workers are already taking matters into their own hands.

More than 100 people working on the construction of Montreal's light-rail network (REM) have exercised their right to refuse work this week, saying they don't feel properly protected against the virus.

In an email to Radio-Canada, REM spokesperson Véronique Richard said they are taking safety measures, such as raising workers' awareness of good hygiene and increasing the frequency of toilet cleanings on the sites.

"We ask for the co-operation of all workers in order to continue to work safely, to respect good practices on our sites, and to act collectively to prevent the spread of the disease," she wrote.

Legault initially said that work on construction sites should continue, since workers were not together in confined spaces on a large scale. However, he said that could change in the coming days.