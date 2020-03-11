Quebec confirms 7 cases of COVID-19, 91 others 'under investigation'

Quebec now has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 91 others currently under investigation, the government announced Tuesday.

It is not known if the new cases come from travellers or community transmission.

Quebec's public health ministry also said 91 people are currently "under investigation" for the virus.

The reason the number is so high is because the number of countries where someone is at risk of contracting the virus has increased, the government said.

Those under investigation who are healthy enough are being told to go home and engage in self-isolation.

The government said Tuesday that Quebec's fourth confirmed patient had taken the Montreal Metro and buses on the city's South Shore on Feb. 24 and March 6.

Other confirmed cases in the province came from travellers who had visited Iran, India and France.

Public health said the risk of transmission in Quebec remains low despite the new cases.