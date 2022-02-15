7th wave has begun, but no new COVID-19 restrictions coming, Quebec health officials say

A little more than a week after telling Quebecers it was too soon to say if a seventh wave of COVID-19 had begun in the province, the continued surge in cases and hospitalizations since then has changed the mind of the province's top doctor.

"For me, it's a seventh wave, it's a surge that's taking the shape of a wave," said Dr. Luc Boileau, the province's public health director. He said his claim still needs to be confirmed by Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ).

This wave is the province's first since the removal of virtually all public health restrictions, including mandatory masking on public transit.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the province has grown from 1,007 to just under 1,500 in the last month.

Boileau said that the growing numbers could peak in the coming weeks, and that he doesn't believe the situation will continue to get worse throughout the summer.

But despite the speed with which COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks, the province doesn't plan on imposing new public health restrictions.

"There's no specific announcement [today]. I don't want anyone to get worried," said the province's health minister, Christian Dubé, during a news conference Thursday. "We're no longer at the point of imposing things when people are well aware of the risks. It's just a question of reminding them."

Instead, Dubé and Boileau — who took part in their first joint COVID-19 update in months — sought to remind Quebecers to respect isolation rules and avoid gatherings after testing positive for the virus.

The province is urging people to isolate for five days once symptoms appear and to only resume essential activities while wearing a mask for five more days if their condition has improved.

Restaurant outings, going to festivals or visiting friends should be avoided during this period, Boileau said.

Boileau and Dubé are also once again asking Quebecers in at-risk populations, including people over the age of 60, to get their COVID-19 booster shots. The province will release a chart later Thursday to help people decide if and when they should get vaccinated again.

"I'm saying the situation is under control, but we have to remain careful," Dubé said.

So far, only 55 per cent of Quebecers have received their third dose, according to public health data.

As of Wednesday, the province reported 1,839 cases, despite the limited availability of PCR testing.

Quebec stopped providing the tests to the general public in January during the Omicron wave. On Thursday, Dubé said there are no plans to expand the availability of those tests.