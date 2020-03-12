Legault to address COVID-19 Thursday as Quebec's 9th case is confirmed

Quebec has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, with an additional 136 people under investigation.

Out of all the tests performed, 570 have come back negative, public health is reporting.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to give an update later this morning on the COVID-19 situation in the province. He will be joined by Health Minister Danielle McCann and Quebec's Public Health Director Horacio Arruda.

However, Legault won't be answering questions during reporters' scrums until further notice, due to the proximity to reporters and concerns about transmission.

Work trips abroad for public employees in the province are no longer being authorized.

This comes the day after the world figure skating championships in Montreal, set to take place next week, were cancelled.