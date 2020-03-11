Quebec imposes travel restrictions on public employees as more COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Quebec government tightened restrictions on the travel of public employees Wednesday to help curb the spread of COVID-19, as health officials reported the eighth confirmed case in the province.

Health Minister Danielle McCann said there are still no confirmed cases in which a person contracted the virus inside Quebec. But she said the province is taking a "proactive approach."

She said public workers, including but not limited to health professionals, would not be allowed to travel internationally for work for the foreseeable future. The province is also advising them not to travel for personal reasons.

McCann said anyone with symptoms who recently returned from an at-risk country should call 811, though she noted the service has seen a spike in calls and wait times are up.

Here's a look at other key developments Wednesday: