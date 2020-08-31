4 teachers test positive for COVID-19 at Polyvalente Deux-Montagnes

Just a couple days after students returned to the classroom, several cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Quebec schools.

Four teachers at Polyvalente Deux-Montagnes in the Lower Laurentians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, the second day back for students of the high school, Grade 10 and 11 students were told to stay home after a second teacher tested positive.

The school also placed roughly 20 more teachers in preventive isolation.

Sunday evening, the Centre de service scolaire de la Seigneurie-des-Mille-Îles confirmed two more staff members tested positive, bringing the total to four.

Those teachers and those who were in contact with them will remain in isolation until Sept. 10, the school service centre said, along with a small number of students considered at medium risk.

And two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Polyvalente de Charlesbourg in Quebec City.

In a letter sent to parents at the high school, the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale confirmed the two cases, which it says are unrelated.

The public health authority is asking parents of students who had close contact with those affected to keep their children at home.

The risk of contamination is low, public health says, so other students are asked to continue to attend school.