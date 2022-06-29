Quebec reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid rise of new variants nationwide

Quebec's public health director Dr. Luc Boileau will be holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. today, as the province sees an uptick in hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the province reported 1,226 hospitalizations — an increase of 113 since Friday — and 36 people in intensive care. It also reported five more deaths.

"This trend is definitely concerning and it's something we will need to continue to monitor because it's definitely a red flag for us," Prativa Baral, an epidemiologist and doctoral candidate at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Wednesday.

"Sadly, there is quite a bit of COVID circulating around us," she said. "We just don't talk about it as much, and we don't see it reflected in the official numbers because a lot of people are rightfully using rapid tests at home."

She says the increase in hospitalizations was "not unexpected."

Quebec's lack of masking requirements in crowded public spaces and the emergence of the more immune evasive BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants increase the likelihood of re-infection, even if you've had the virus previously or were adequately vaccinated, according to Baral.

With European countries currently experiencing a surge in cases, Baral says she expects Quebec to follow suit, likely causing a "summer bump and likely a messier fall and winter when many more activities happen indoors."

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam tweeted Friday that while severe COVID-19 illness trends are stable or declining nationally, the overall proportion of BA.4 and BA.5 cases in the country is rising.

2/3 However, some areas are reporting increases in some of these activity indicators. At the same time, the overall proportion of BA.4 and BA.5 among sequenced <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> variants is increasing as we continue to closely monitor circulating viruses. —@CPHO_Canada

The head of Ontario's COVID-19 science table has already voiced concern about the BA.5 subvariant becoming the dominant strain in his province.

Baral says Quebec can do a lot more at a "system-wide level" to help limit transmission.

"We've kind of allowed people to make decisions for themselves and that works only to a certain extent," she said. "At the end of the day, we have to recognize that COVID is airborne."