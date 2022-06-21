Some Quebecers should get periodic COVID-19 boosters, province's vaccine committee says

Quebec's immunization committee is recommending that some people get a third booster shot as early as the end of the summer.

The committee, also known as the CIQ, released its new COVID-19 recommendations Monday.

It suggests that more vulnerable populations — including those over the age of 60, those with underlying conditions, pregnant women and health-care workers — get additional doses of a COVID-19 vaccine going forward, even if they've already received two boosters.

The goal would be to offer vaccines during "periodic immunity boosting campaigns," rather than focusing on how many times someone has received a shot.

For those who do not fall into the groups above, two baseline doses and one booster will be considered sufficiently vaccinated. The periodic boosters will not be made available to those who don't qualify.

The basic vaccination campaign — two doses and a booster — will remain available to all Quebecers for the foreseeable future.

The CIQ notes that the recommendations are subject to change, as there are still "uncertainties regarding the evolution [of the virus] over the coming months."