COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Saturday

Quebec has 36,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 2,725 people have died. That's 94 more recorded deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,827 people in hospital, including 207 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

The reopening of schools, daycares and businesses in Montreal has been postponed to May 25.

Quebec's unemployment rate has soared to 17 per cent, the highest ever recorded.

Montreal's public transit agency, the STM, will hand out free masks to commuters.

Deaths and hospitalizations in the Montreal region could increase rapidly once deconfinement begins, according to Quebec's public health institute.

The institute (INSPQ) published a report predicting stark numbers — a maximum of 150 deaths and 500 hospitalizations per day by July — once businesses and schools start to reopen.

It doesn't take into account deaths in long-term care homes.

The goal of the report, put together by experts at the INSPQ and Université Laval, was to "predict the potential impact of deconfinement strategies announced by the Quebec government for the Montreal area and other regions in the province."

Travel rules

As travel restrictions in some of the province's regions are removed, many Quebecers are now wondering if that means they can go to their cottage or visit other provinces.

The answer to that question is — it depends.

Public markets adapting as outdoor season starts

Montreal's public markets have put in place new safety measures as the outdoor season begins, including controlled entrances, hand sanitizer galore and crowd control.

For an idea of what's being done at Jean-Talon Market to keep people safe, click here.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, safety measures include makeshift shields that serve as a barrier between vendors and clients. (Elias Abboud/CBC)

The federal government has suspended shipments of N95 respirators from a Montreal-based supplier.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised more pandemic aid from Ottawa is on the way.