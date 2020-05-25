COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

The latest:

Montreal retail locations that have direct outdoor access are reopening this morning.

Quebec has 47,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,985 people have died. On Sunday, the government announced an increase of 573 cases and 45 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,435 people in hospital (a decrease of 17), including 170 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Museums, libraries and drive-ins in Quebec can reopen May 29.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation from Montreal at 1 p.m.

Public transit users in Laval and Montreal are being encouraged to wear masks as hundreds of thousands of people return to work this morning.

Politicians and a brigade of STM workers are handing out free masks at Metro stations in Laval and Montreal this morning. Exo will also be giving out masks.

Masks are not obligatory in Quebec but Premier François Legault, who now wears them to his daily briefing, has strongly encouraged people to wear them.

The risks of reopening

Retail stores across the Montreal area open for the first time in nearly two months today, but with the number of cases still rampant in the area, some are concerned that is happening too soon.

While there have been some improvements in Montreal's situation, it hasn't been enough to completely erase the fears of epidemiologists.

But as Legault continues to lift restrictions, several factors that have contributed to the ongoing disaster remain unaddressed, including a staffing shortage in long-term care homes and crowded Montreal hospitals.

Retail stores reopen

Stores will look a little different when they open today, with new safety measures to keep both shoppers and staff safe.

Stickers on the floor indicating that customers should stand 2 metres apart, as well as plexiglass barriers are just some of the ways Montreal stores have had to adapt amid the pandemic.

But in stores where customers are accustomed to touching items and trying things on, employees face a whole other set of challenges.