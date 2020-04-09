COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec has 10,031 cases and 175 deaths attributable to COVID-19. There are 632 people in hospital, including 181 in intensive care.

Nurses are sounding the alarm about the conditions at a Laval long-term care home where more than 100 people have COVID-19.

Montreal has 4,775 cases of COVID-19 and the region's public health authority says the peak should come within days, about a week sooner than in the rest of the province.

Premier François Legault says he's encouraged that levels of hospitalization for cases of COVID-19 in the province have remained relatively stable this week.

"We're starting to win this battle," Legault said in the government's daily briefing Wednesday.

But get used to the two-metre physical distancing rule, he said, because it's going to be around "for months."

So, is there an end — or even a new beginning — in sight?

Legault has said he wants Quebec to get back to business as soon as it can. In the briefing, he said managers and business owners should start thinking about new ways of operating that could work in a physical distancing context.

The scheduled reopening of non-essential businesses is still May 4, but that date could be pushed back, just like that last one, April 13, was.

Quebec's public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said, according to modelling, the province is approaching its peak in cases of the virus, which means it could start seeing a decrease in the number of new cases before the end of the month.

Montreal peak will be sooner, says public health director

Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin says the city's peak could come even sooner — by the end of this week, in fact.

Though, she did say to expect the number of hospitalizations in Montreal to rise in the weeks after that because it can take seven to 10 days for complications to arise from the disease.

Calms reigns in the streets in and around Montreal, where the peak in COVID-19 cases is expected to hit this week, sooner than in the rest of the province. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

But the number of cases and deaths in long-term care facilities keeps rising. Workers and union representatives of those facilities have decried staff shortages for years.

Deaths in long-term care homes continue to rise

Now, with their workplaces at the heart of a pandemic, they are faced with an even smaller workforce, as orderlies and nurses have had to take off work to self-isolate and a rising number of patients are in need of acute care.

Some have pointed out the province appears to have focused all its preparedness on hospitals, and didn't act soon enough to secure long-term care homes.

They say the pressure to come to work, in some cases despite showing symptoms, may have led to even more outbreaks.

A worker at the one of the province's worst-hit long-term care homes, CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée in Laval, waves as police and firefighters cheer to show their support. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Legault defended his government's actions Wednesday, saying it acted by forbidding visits weeks ago and isolating residents soon after that.

Health Minister Danielle McCann announced yesterday that all residents and staff at the homes will be tested for the coronavirus.

And Arruda said there would be an investigation at the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée in Laval, one of the worst-hit homes in the province, to figure out how the outbreak started there. More than a dozen residents have died so far.

30-minute tests coming to Quebec?

McCann also said the province is ordering protective equipment and looking for creative solutions, including buying reusable isolation gowns (instead of the usual disposable ones) from local companies.

She also said yesterday that Quebec is buying 200,000 of Ontario company Spartan Bioscience's 30-minute COVID-19 tests.

"This is a great tool and we're going to get them in a few weeks," McCann said.

It's unclear, though, if the tests could allow the province to widen criteria for testing. For now, McCann said, they will be used to test on-site at hospitals and long-term care facilities.