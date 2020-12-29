First case of United Kingdom's coronavirus variant detected in Quebec

The first known case of a Quebecer infected with a new coronavirus variant seems to be a person who caught it after coming into contact with a family member who had recently returned from the United Kingdom.

A statement from Quebec's Health Ministry says the traveller had close contact with three relatives after returning home on Dec. 11, more than a week before flights from the U.K. were temporarily halted by the federal government.

The traveller tested positive on Dec. 13 and all three family members have since tested positive as well.

The McGill University Health Centre detected the variant, believed to have originated in the U.K., in just one of those family members.

"The spread of the virus depends not just on the biological properties of the virus, but also on our behaviour," said Dr. Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and epidemiologist in Montreal, who added it is normal for viruses to mutate.

"Everything that was true a week ago — stay home, wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands — all of that is still true and all of that is still going to prevent the spread of the virus."

Based on what is currently known about the variant, which may be more infectious than the original strain, Labos said public health guidelines will likely not change with the confirmation of its arrival in Quebec.

Cases of the coronavirus variant have already been detected in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.