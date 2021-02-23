Quebecers 80 and older will get COVID-19 vaccine starting next week

More than three months after Quebec's COVID-19 inoculation campaign began, the province is gearing up to vaccinate the general population, beginning with Quebecers who are 80 and older.

While in the Montreal region, seniors 70 and up will also be eligible for their first doses.

This next phase of the campaign is to begin next week, Radio-Canada has learned.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to make the announcement during Tuesday afternoon's COVID-19 briefing from Montreal's Olympic Stadium.

The Olympic Stadium's Atrium is currently being turned into a massive vaccination site.

The province's first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Quebec on Dec. 14, and the inoculation campaign has since focused on residents in long-term care homes, private seniors homes as well as health-care workers.

So far, more than 350,000 Quebecers have received shots, accounting for less than 4 per cent of the population.