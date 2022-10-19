Spread of viruses in Quebec causes thousands of students to miss class

Martin Auger, the principal of École Jean-XXIII in Quebec City, says he noticed a jump in student absences related to illness at his elementary school in the last few weeks.



His school is not alone. Some 4,000 Quebec students missed classes during the week of Oct. 12.

The Ministry of Education no longer considers systematically publishing absences related to COVID-19 necessary given the "presence of minimal sanitary measures."

Absences attributed to COVID-19 are difficult to measure, Auger says, because other viruses, such as influenza, gastroenteritis and the respiratory syncytial virus are also spreading.

He added that parents are mainly responsible for testing for COVID-19 and keeping their child at home.

"We rely on parents' frankness, and we want them to be as honest as possible with us, and I think they are," he said.

Adequate ventilation

Ensuring adequate ventilation at his elementary school continues to be a challenge, says Auger who is especially concerned about ventilation with winter around the corner.

The school of about 250 students does not have mechanical ventilation, he says, although the air quality is measured.

"Our only way to refresh the air is to open the windows as much as possible," he said. "This is the recommendation we have."

Dr. Donald Vinh, an infectious diseases specialist from the McGill University Health Centre, said he's also worried about the resurgence of COVID-19, combined with other viruses, as temperatures drop.

Dr. Donald Vinh is an infectious diseases specialist from the McGill University Health Centre. (Cedrick Tremblay/CBC)

"We are going to have a Crock-Pot of people locked up in closed spaces, like students and teachers in schools, where there are viruses," Vinh said. "You can't always keep the windows open."

Vinh added that "masking when necessary" can make things better. He believes installing air purifiers in as many classrooms as possible would be beneficial.

Vinh also recommends that both adults and children be up to date with their vaccinations.

The Quebec government recommends a booster dose five months after receiving the last COVID-19 vaccination.

Booster doses are not available for children under five.