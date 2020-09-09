COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 63,876 confirmed cases and 5,770 people have died.

There are 105 people in hospital (no change), including 15 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

The Marie-Victorin school service centre (CSSMV) on Montreal's South Shore is reporting 15 cases of COVID-19 at eight of its schools and centres, with three of them reporting multiple cases.

Adrien-Gamache Elementary School in Longueuil is reporting five cases.

In a statement, the CSSMV says the number of cases in school coincides with an increase in cases in the community.

Montreal's director of public health Dr. Mylène Drouin will address the media at 11 a.m.

Top COVID-19 stories today