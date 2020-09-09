Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
A service centre on Montreal's South Shore is reporting 15 cases of COVID-19, with three schools reporting multiple cases. Here is what you need to know.

Montreal's director of public health Dr. Mylène Drouin will address the media at 11 a.m.

A student peers through the window of a school bus as she arrives at the Bancroft Elementary School in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 63,876 confirmed cases and 5,770 people have died.
  • There are 105 people in hospital (no change), including 15 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
  • Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

The Marie-Victorin school service centre (CSSMV) on Montreal's South Shore is reporting 15 cases of COVID-19 at eight of its schools and centres, with three of them reporting multiple cases.

Adrien-Gamache Elementary School in Longueuil is reporting five cases.

In a statement, the CSSMV says the number of cases in school coincides with an increase in cases in the community. 

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose. 

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

