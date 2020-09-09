COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Montreal's director of public health Dr. Mylène Drouin will address the media at 11 a.m.
- Quebec reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 63,876 confirmed cases and 5,770 people have died.
- There are 105 people in hospital (no change), including 15 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
The Marie-Victorin school service centre (CSSMV) on Montreal's South Shore is reporting 15 cases of COVID-19 at eight of its schools and centres, with three of them reporting multiple cases.
Adrien-Gamache Elementary School in Longueuil is reporting five cases.
In a statement, the CSSMV says the number of cases in school coincides with an increase in cases in the community.
Montreal's director of public health Dr. Mylène Drouin will address the media at 11 a.m.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec unveils colour-coded regional alert system as cases climb
- A judge has decided not to temporarily loosen restrictions on who can access distance learning in Quebec.
- Three cabinet ministers and Mayor Valérie Plante are in isolation after the mayor of Longueuil tested positive.
- Experts sound the alarm as the number of new cases creeps upward.
- What the level of COVID-19 immunity in Canada could mean for the vaccine hunt.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.