COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 216 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 63,713 confirmed cases and 5,770 people have died.

There are 105 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 18 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to present a new regional COVID-19 alert system to allow people to measure the state of the pandemic in Quebec's different regions.

After recording 205 new cases Sunday — the highest number in more than three months — the province saw an even higher figure with 216 new cases Monday.

That means the province now has a seven-day moving average of 20.4 cases per million inhabitants. Quebec's health authorities had previously said they hoped to keep that number below 20 cases per million.

Last week, Dubé floated the idea of additional restrictions for certain regions, instead of for the entire province.

Radio-Canada has learned that he will not announce reconfinement measures today, but instead introduce a gradual regional alert system.

According to Radio-Canada, the goals are to create a balance between protecting people's health and protecting the economy.

