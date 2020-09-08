COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Quebec reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases on Monday for second day in a row
- Quebec reported 216 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 63,713 confirmed cases and 5,770 people have died.
- There are 105 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 18 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to present a new regional COVID-19 alert system to allow people to measure the state of the pandemic in Quebec's different regions.
After recording 205 new cases Sunday — the highest number in more than three months — the province saw an even higher figure with 216 new cases Monday.
That means the province now has a seven-day moving average of 20.4 cases per million inhabitants. Quebec's health authorities had previously said they hoped to keep that number below 20 cases per million.
Last week, Dubé floated the idea of additional restrictions for certain regions, instead of for the entire province.
Radio-Canada has learned that he will not announce reconfinement measures today, but instead introduce a gradual regional alert system.
According to Radio-Canada, the goals are to create a balance between protecting people's health and protecting the economy.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
