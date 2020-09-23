COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 489 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Tuesday. One other death, occurring between Sept. 15 and Sept. 20, was also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 68,617 confirmed cases and 5,805 people have died.

There are 168 people in hospital (an increase of 20), including 28 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

School boards in Quebec are having trouble keeping their ranks filled, but the province's education minister has a solution — he's offering retired teachers a handsome bonus if they agree to come back to work.

Jean François Roberge is hoping to attract at least 10 per cent of the some 8,000 teachers who have retired since July 1, 2015 by offering remuneration according to the salary scale they had just before they retired.

Top COVID-19 stories today