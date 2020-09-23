COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
School boards in Quebec are having trouble keeping their ranks filled, but the province's education minister has a solution — he's offering retired teachers a handsome bonus if they agree to come back to work.
- Quebec reported 489 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Tuesday. One other death, occurring between Sept. 15 and Sept. 20, was also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 68,617 confirmed cases and 5,805 people have died.
- There are 168 people in hospital (an increase of 20), including 28 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
Jean François Roberge is hoping to attract at least 10 per cent of the some 8,000 teachers who have retired since July 1, 2015 by offering remuneration according to the salary scale they had just before they retired.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Top Montreal doctor's comparison of COVID-19 to flu 'not appropriate,' health minister says.
- Quebec's second COVID-19 wave presents new challenges, and they're daunting.
- Laval, Outaouais move to orange alert
- We looked at every confirmed COVID-19 case in Canada. Here's what we found.
- Could private seniors' residences be the next weak link in the fight against COVID-19?
- Why contact tracing remains a hurdle in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
