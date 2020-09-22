COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Arruda, Dubé will provide an update on the current situation at 1 p.m.
- Quebec reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Monday. Three other deaths, occurring between Sept. 14 and Sept. 19 were also reported, and one was removed from the total because it is no longer attributed to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 68,128 confirmed cases and 5,804 people have died.
- There are 148 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 30 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
A private seniors' home in Laval is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak involving 20 residents and two employees. Nine have been hospitalized.
The outbreak is on the third floor of the Villa Sainte-Rose, and all residents have been isolated and are being tested.
The hemodialysis unit at Cite-de-la-Sante hospital in Laval is also dealing with an outbreak. An employee contracted the virus a couple of weeks ago, and eight patients have also tested positive.
On Monday, Dr. Mylène Drouin, public health director for Montreal, said the city is currently dealing with 53 active outbreaks, including 14 outbreaks at schools.
With 586 new cases reported in the province Monday — the highest single-day total since May — Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda says the province has entered the second wave of COVID-19.
Arruda and Health Minister Christian Dubé will provide an update on the current situation at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
