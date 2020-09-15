COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 65,262 confirmed cases and 5,780 people have died.

There are 124 people in hospital (no change), including 19 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Four regions classified as green under Quebec's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system will become yellow, the Quebec government is expected to announce Tuesday.

Radio-Canada has learned that the Montreal, Montérégie, Lower Saint-Lawrence and Chaudière-Appalaches regions are expected to move up an alert level.

Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, the Outaouais region, and Laval will remain yellow.

Sources tell Radio-Canada that the Quebec City and Lower Saint-Lawrence regions are being watched closely, and could move to the orange — or "moderate alert" — level next week.

That could prompt new safety measures targeting sectors and activities where the risk of transmission is deemed higher.

Quebec Premier François Legault will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec at 1 p.m. alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Quebec's public health director Horacia Arruda.

