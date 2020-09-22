Quebec health minister says avoid all social gatherings as COVID-19 community transmissions rise
Dubé asks Quebecers to cancel Thanksgiving plans to stop second wave
Health Minister Christian Dubé appealed to Quebecers to cancel all their plans to gather with friends and family over the next few weeks — including for Thanksgiving dinner.
He said the next few weeks will be key in preventing the level of shutdown due to COVID-19 seen last spring.
"We ask all Quebecers, regardless of colour code in their region, to restrict their public gatherings. This is very important," he said, referring to the alert system that the province is now using to determine the severity of the spread of the virus.
He said cancelling Thanksgiving plans would give Quebecers a shot at having "a nice Christmas."
One new region, MRC Avignon in the Gaspésie, moved into the yellow "pre-alert" stage Thursday. Montreal, Quebec City and Laval are aready in the orange stage.
But even though all Quebecers are permitted to gather, in small numbers, under the alert levels that are currently active, Dubé asked the population to avoid meeting with those who do not live in the same household.
With schools and businesses open, Dubé said some semblance of normal life has returned. But at the same time, he said there are about 300 active outbreaks across the province.
He said Quebecers must make this short-term sacrifice or see the level of shutdown of last spring.
"We have a choice at this moment," he said.
