Trudeau not sure he'd send his kids back to school if classes resume this month

The latest:

Quebec has 31,865 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 2,205 people have died.

There are 1,754 people in hospital, including 218 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Some retail businesses outside the greater Montreal area reopen today. We've updated our guide to what's open and closed.

As Quebec goes ahead with its plan to reopen elementary schools, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's unsure whether his children would attend if they studied in the province.

On Tout le monde en parle Sunday, Trudeau was asked whether he would send his kids back to school if he were living in Quebec.

"I don't know," Trudeau said. "It's a very personal decision for many, many parents."

He said he would want to know specifics about how the school was making changes to follow public health recommendations.

"I would make that decision probably at the last minute," he said. The return to class is voluntary and does not include high schools.

"It's tough on kids, they want to see their friends," Trudeau said. "It's tough on parents."

Teachers are expected to be at work today to prepare for their students' return, which happens May 11 in most of the province and May 19 in the Montreal area. Some Montreal-area schools have asked parents to let them know by today if they intend to send their children.

Quebec is the only province that plans to reopen schools before the summer.

The decision has faced criticism, including from some school boards that say they are not sure that they will be able to meet the government's timeline .

With about half of the province's more than 30,000 confirmed cases in Montreal, some are concerned that it is not yet safe to go back to school in the city.