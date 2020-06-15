Quebec Education Ministry poised to release plan for welcoming kids back to school this fall

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge will announce his plan for the upcoming school year later this morning.

His announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m., comes at a time when the province's public health authority is loosening physical-distancing restrictions for children. Roberge has said he wants to have kids back in the school in the fall.

Schools across the province were closed in mid-March as concerns over COVID-19 grew. While schools in the greater Montreal area remain closed, the rest of the province reopened elementary schools on May 11.

Russell Copeman, executive director of Quebec English School Boards Association, said it's good news that kids will be headed back to school.

"But I think also everyone recognizes that would be the direction we're heading in," he said.

He also recognized that the new school year comes with a new reality as Quebec public health suggests students keep a distance of one metre between each other, and two metres from adults.

Health officials also recommend safety measures such as limiting movements between classrooms.

Copeman said managing classroom space will be a challenge. He said getting ready for the new school year means also improving online classes for at-home learning.

"We now have three months' experience with it. And we've got to be better prepared," he said.

With the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 still looming, Copeman said, training staff will also be an important step.

Véronique Hivon, education critic for the Parti Québécois, says the start of the new school year will be a test, and she is looking forward to hearing Roberge's plan.

She said the last few months have been difficult for schools and families as there was a lot of confusion around issues like online learning and what was required of students.

"We hope that the government will make a clear promise that every family that needs to have computers or iPads will get them," she said.

The Fédération des centres de services du Québec, which represents the new service centres that have replaced French-language school boards, is also eager to hear a plan to reopen not just elementary schools, but high schools as well.

Schools need time to prepare to welcome kids back to school, but also to teach them from a distance if a second wave sweeps through the province, said Caroline Lemieux, a spokesperson for the federation.