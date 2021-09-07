COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 530 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 393,337 confirmed cases and 11,293 people have died.

There are 160 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 64 in intensive care (an increase of eight).

12,066 vaccine doses administered were reported on Monday for a total of 12,553,913 doses administered in Quebec.

87 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 80 per cent have received two doses.

Premier François Legault's regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings have become more rare. Today he's to speak at his first in three weeks, and only his second since the end of June.

Legault will be accompanied by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

In recent weeks, Dubé has handled most of the government's coronavirus updates.

Today's briefing comes nearly a week after the province's vaccination passport system took effect.

Meanwhile, cases of the virus continue to increase in Quebec. According to the province's latest update, the number of people in hospital has nearly tripled in a month.

Inquiry into deaths at CHSLD Herron begins

A public hearing into the dozens of deaths that occurred at CHSLD Herron begins on Tuesday.

It's part of a broader inquiry into deaths in Quebec's long-term care homes during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This next part of that inquiry had been postponed due to the possibility of criminal charges being laid against Herron's former owners.

Travel ban lifted

Despite the increase in daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec and across the country, Canada is opening its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from around the world.

As of today, they will be allowed to enter the country while also skipping the country's 14-day quarantine requirement.



Most non-essential foreign travellers had been barred from entering Canada since the start of the pandemic.



The federal government started to relax the rules last month, when it began allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter and skip quarantine.

Getting used to vaccination passport

It's been nearly a week since Quebecers began scanning their VaxiCode app in order to gain entry into a long list of businesses and non-essential activities.

Although the passports are now required, strict enforcement of the new rules won't begin until Sept. 15.

If you need help understanding how the passport applies and where it will be used, go here.

