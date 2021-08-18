COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 778 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one new death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 392,807 confirmed cases and 11,293 people have died.

There are 149 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 56 in intensive care (an increase of four).

25,269 vaccine doses administered were reported Saturday for a total of 12,510,832 doses administered in Quebec.

87 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 80 per cent have received two doses.

Quebec family doctors say they're worried about having to treat patients with possible COVID-19 symptoms now that specialized clinics that were reserved for them have shut down.

As of today, clinics will no longer have COVID-19 "hot" sections to separate patients showing possible symptoms of the virus from other patients.

Dr. Louis Godin, the head of the Quebec Federation of General Practitioners, says many of his colleagues are concerned about the decision, especially since they don't know how many COVID-19 cases will be reported in the coming weeks.

"If we have an important increase of cases of COVID-19, it will be more and more complicated to manage this situation in our private clinics," he said.

Keeping the system in place would help prevent the virus from spreading, Dr. Godin says, adding that he realizes the healthcare system doesn't have enough workers to staff separate clinics.

The recent increase in daily COVID-19 cases continues, and the number of people in hospital due to the virus has more than doubled in the last month.

On Sunday, the province reported a total of 149 people in hospital — which was two more than the previous day.

The province's health institute (INESSS) expects that number to continue to grow, according to its latest projections.

Travel ban lifted

As of tomorrow, Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from across the globe who will be allowed to skip the country's 14-day quarantine requirement.



Most non-essential foreign travellers have been barred from entering Canada since the start of the pandemic.



The federal government started to relax the rules last month, when it began allowing fully vaccinated U to enter and skip quarantine.

The vaccination passport is here

Quebecers are getting acquainted with the province's vaccination passport system, as people scan their VaxiCode app in order to gain entry into a long list of businesses and non-essential activities.

Although the passports are now required, strict enforcement of the new rules won't begin until Sept. 15.

For a breakdown of how the passport applies and where it will be used, go here.

West Island vaccination centres close

As of today, the vaccination sites at Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe-Claire and Civic Centre in Dollard-des-Ormeaux are closed.

According to the regional health authority, more than 150,000 vaccine doses were administered at these two locations.

Several vaccination sites will remain open for people living in the western part of the island of Montreal: the drive-thru location at Trudeau Airport, the Gerry-Robertson Community Centre in Pierrefonds and the Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre in the Lasalle borough.

