COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 750 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 391,363 confirmed cases and 11,291 people have died.

There are 147 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 49 in intensive care (an increase of seven).

29,126 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,418,711 doses administered in Quebec.

86 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 79 per cent have received two doses.

The recent increase in daily COVID-19 cases continues, and the number of people in hospital due to the virus has more than doubled in the last month.

On Aug 3., the were 58 people in hospital due to COVID-19.

On Friday, the province reported a total of 147 — which was more nine more than the previous day.

The province's health institute (INESSS) expects that number to continue to grow, according to its latest projections.

Earlier this week, Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, expressed concern about the growing COVID-19 caseload and the possibility the situation could get worse with students returning to school.

The vaccination passport is here

Quebecers are getting acquainted with the province's vaccination passport system, as people scan their VaxiCode app in order to gain entry into a long list of businesses and non-essential activities.

Although the passports are now required, strict enforcement of the new rules won't begin until Sept. 15.

For a breakdown of how the passport applies and where it will be used, go here.

WATCH | We tested out Quebec's vaccine passport on its first day:

How does Quebec's vaccination passport really work? We tested it out 2:54 Verity Stevenson headed out in Montreal on the first day of the new measures and has a practical guide to how it all works. 2:54

West Island vaccination centres closing

Two vaccination centres in Montreal's West Island will be shutting down this week.

As of this Sunday, the vaccination sites at Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe-Claire and Civic Centre in Dollard-des-Ormeaux will be closed.

According to the regional health authority, more than 150,000 vaccine doses were administered at these two locations.

Several vaccination sites will remain open for people living in the western part of the island of Montreal: the drive-thru location at Trudeau Airport, the Gerry-Robertson Community Centre in Pierrefonds and the Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre in the Lasalle borough.

Top COVID-19 stories

Everything you need to know about Quebec's vaccine passport.

How Quebec's vaccine passport will free the vaccinated, and limit the unvaccinated.

Kahnawake moves to Red Alert status, as active COVID-19 cases double in 2 days

From mu to C.1.2, here are the latest coronavirus variants scientists are watching closely.

McGill professors, students protest for stricter COVID-19 measures on first day of class.

Quebec hospital staff wearing down as the unvaccinated crowd ICUs.