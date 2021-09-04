COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Vaccination centres in the West Island closing as of Sunday
- Quebec reported 750 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 391,363 confirmed cases and 11,291 people have died.
- There are 147 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 49 in intensive care (an increase of seven).
- 29,126 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,418,711 doses administered in Quebec.
- 86 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 79 per cent have received two doses.
The recent increase in daily COVID-19 cases continues, and the number of people in hospital due to the virus has more than doubled in the last month.
On Aug 3., the were 58 people in hospital due to COVID-19.
On Friday, the province reported a total of 147 — which was more nine more than the previous day.
The province's health institute (INESSS) expects that number to continue to grow, according to its latest projections.
Earlier this week, Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, expressed concern about the growing COVID-19 caseload and the possibility the situation could get worse with students returning to school.
The vaccination passport is here
Quebecers are getting acquainted with the province's vaccination passport system, as people scan their VaxiCode app in order to gain entry into a long list of businesses and non-essential activities.
Although the passports are now required, strict enforcement of the new rules won't begin until Sept. 15.
For a breakdown of how the passport applies and where it will be used, go here.
WATCH | We tested out Quebec's vaccine passport on its first day:
West Island vaccination centres closing
Two vaccination centres in Montreal's West Island will be shutting down this week.
As of this Sunday, the vaccination sites at Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe-Claire and Civic Centre in Dollard-des-Ormeaux will be closed.
According to the regional health authority, more than 150,000 vaccine doses were administered at these two locations.
Several vaccination sites will remain open for people living in the western part of the island of Montreal: the drive-thru location at Trudeau Airport, the Gerry-Robertson Community Centre in Pierrefonds and the Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre in the Lasalle borough.
Top COVID-19 stories
- Everything you need to know about Quebec's vaccine passport.
- How Quebec's vaccine passport will free the vaccinated, and limit the unvaccinated.
- Kahnawake moves to Red Alert status, as active COVID-19 cases double in 2 days
- From mu to C.1.2, here are the latest coronavirus variants scientists are watching closely.
- McGill professors, students protest for stricter COVID-19 measures on first day of class.
- Quebec hospital staff wearing down as the unvaccinated crowd ICUs.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?