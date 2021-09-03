COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 699 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 390,613 confirmed cases and 11,289 people have died.

There are 138 people in hospital (no change), including 42 in intensive care (an increase of two).

22,850 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,389,585 doses administered in Quebec.

86 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 79 per cent have received two doses.

With the start of the new school year underway, Montreal's public health director says she's worried about the city's growing COVID-19 caseload.

An increase in interactions among students is expected to contribute to a surge in infections, similar to what happened last year after classes began.

"As of right now, we have three times as many cases compared to last year's return to school," Dr. Mylène Drouin told Radio-Canada's Tout un Matin.

"And last year, the effect of the return to school [led to an] increase of four to six times [the number of cases]. And at that time, we didn't have a variant this transmissible."

Drouin highlights the fact that most Montrealers are adequately vaccinated, which should help limit the spread of the virus.

The province as a whole reported 699 new COVID-19 cases in its latest daily update. On the same day last year, it had 132 cases.

The vaccination passport is here

Quebecers are getting their first taste of the province's vaccination passport system, as people scanned their VaxiCode apps in order to gain entry into a long list of businesses and non-essential activities.

Although the passports are now required, strict enforcement of the new rules won't begin until Sept. 15.

For a breakdown of how the passport applies and where it will be used, go here.

Kahnawake moves to Red Alert

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kahnawake doubled in two days, prompting local health officials to move the Mohawk community to Red Alert status.

The recent data show that Kahnawake has recorded 71 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic's fourth wave, nearly half the total number of infections recorded during the first three waves combined.

The Red Alert status is part of a recently adopted colour system, which includes a series of public health recommendations.

West Island vaccination centres closing

Two vaccination centres in Montreal's West Island will be shutting down this week.

As of this Sunday, the vaccination sites at Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe-Claire and Civic Centre in Dollard-des-Ormeaux will be closed.

According to the regional health authority, more than 150,000 vaccine doses were administered at these two locations.

Several vaccination sites will remain open for people living in the western part of the island of Montreal: the drive-thru location at Trudeau Airport, the Gerry-Robertson Community Centre in Pierrefonds and the Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre in the Lasalle borough.

