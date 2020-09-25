COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
As virus spreads through province, long-term care homes remain an area of concern
- Quebec reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Thursday. One death occurring between Sept. 17 and Sept. 22 was added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 69,670 confirmed cases and 5,810 people have died.
- There are 184 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 31 in intensive care (an increase of one).
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
As Quebec faces a new spike in of COVID-19 infections, public health officials say this wave is different than the first — with the virus spreading through communities across the province.
Hardest hit in the first wave were Quebec's long-term care homes, and there is mounting evidence the virus could once again have a devastating toll in those institutions.
Seniors' facilities in Thetford Mines, Quebec City, Lambton and Saint-Georges-de-Beauce have all reported significant flare-ups in the past 10 days, and the CHSLD in Maria, on the Gaspé peninsula, declared a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this week.
Four private seniors' residences — two in Quebec City and two in neighbouring Chaudière-Appalaches — are considered by the province to be at the "critical" stage, meaning more than 25 per cent of their residents have COVID-19. Another 35 are 'under surveillance' because they have reported multiple active cases.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- How right-wing extremists, libertarians and evangelicals built Quebec's movement against COVID-19 restrictions.
- Avoid all social gatherings as COVID-19 community transmissions rise, health minister urges Quebecers.
- Outremont residents seek ways to cope with isolation as COVID-19 cases spike.
- The family of a 17-year-old murdered in 2006 demands the right to be present at the parole hearing for the girl's killer.
- Schools scramble to make up for learning losses that have already occurred in the pandemic.
- New Brunswick's travel bubble with Quebec shrinks again.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.