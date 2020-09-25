COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Thursday. One death occurring between Sept. 17 and Sept. 22 was added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 69,670 confirmed cases and 5,810 people have died.

There are 184 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 31 in intensive care (an increase of one).

As Quebec faces a new spike in of COVID-19 infections, public health officials say this wave is different than the first — with the virus spreading through communities across the province.

Hardest hit in the first wave were Quebec's long-term care homes, and there is mounting evidence the virus could once again have a devastating toll in those institutions.

Seniors' facilities in Thetford Mines, Quebec City, Lambton and Saint-Georges-de-Beauce have all reported significant flare-ups in the past 10 days, and the CHSLD in Maria, on the Gaspé peninsula, declared a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this week.

Four private seniors' residences — two in Quebec City and two in neighbouring Chaudière-Appalaches — are considered by the province to be at the "critical" stage, meaning more than 25 per cent of their residents have COVID-19. Another 35 are 'under surveillance' because they have reported multiple active cases.

