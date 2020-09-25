Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Montreal

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec's Health Ministry says there are close 300 active outbreaks across the province and all plans for upcoming private, indoor gatherings should be cancelled. Here is what you need to know.

As virus spreads through province, long-term care homes remain an area of concern

CBC News ·
The first COVID-19 wave devastated Quebec's long-term care homes, and there have been several flare-ups in the residences as the second wave begins. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)
  • Quebec reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Thursday. One death occurring between Sept. 17 and Sept. 22 was added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 69,670 confirmed cases and 5,810 people have died. 
  • There are 184 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 31 in intensive care (an increase of one). 
  • Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

As Quebec faces a new spike in of COVID-19 infections, public health officials say this wave is different than the first — with the virus spreading through communities across the province.

Hardest hit in the first wave were Quebec's long-term care homes, and there is mounting evidence the virus could once again have a devastating toll in those institutions.

Seniors' facilities in Thetford Mines, Quebec City, Lambton and Saint-Georges-de-Beauce have all reported significant flare-ups in the past 10 days, and the CHSLD in Maria, on the Gaspé peninsula, declared a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this week.

Four private seniors' residences — two in Quebec City and two in neighbouring Chaudière-Appalaches — are considered by the province to be at the "critical" stage, meaning more than 25 per cent of their residents have COVID-19. Another 35 are 'under surveillance' because they have reported multiple active cases.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose. 

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now