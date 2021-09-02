COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 690 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 389,914 confirmed cases and 11,288 people have died.

There are 138 people in hospital (an increase of seven), including 40 in intensive care (an increase of four).

26,680 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,366,735 doses administered in Quebec.

86 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 79 per cent have received two doses.

Quebecers got their first taste of the province's vaccination passport system, as people scanned their VaxiCode apps in order to gain entry into a long list of businesses and non-essential activities.

Although the passports are now required, the strict enforcement of the new rules won't begin until Sept. 15.

On Wednesday, Premier François Legault said he expects people to adjust, mainly because the "vast majority" of Quebecers support the use of a vaccination passport.

"They want to return back to normal life," he said. "I think there is kind of solidarity between the population and the owners of these places. So I expect it will go quite smoothly."

Meanwhile, the latest daily coronavirus numbers show an uptick in cases, hospitalizations and the number of people in intensive care.

