COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 425 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one new death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 389,224 confirmed cases and 11,286 people have died.

There are 131 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 36 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

23,594 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 12,340,055 doses administered in Quebec.

86 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 79 per cent have received two doses.

Vaccination passports have officially come into effect, making Quebec the first province with a system of its kind.

As of today, Quebecers seeking entry into a slew of non-essential public activities will need to either scan their phone using the government's VaxiCode app or show printed proof that they are adequately vaccinated.

There is a grace period, however, with the new rules expected to be strictly enforced as of Sept. 15.

Reaching young people through gaming

Montreal Public Health is trying to boost the vaccination rate among younger age groups.

It is partnering with Quebec's video game guild to launch a social media campaign.

People between the ages of 12 and 15 are invited to use the hashtag #gamervacciné_e if they received a vaccine between May 1 and Oct. 1.

There will be a draw of five or six $25,000 cash prizes. People between the ages of 12 and 25 are also invited to get vaccinated (with or without an appointment) on Sept. 11 and 12 at the Palais des Congrès in downtown Montreal.

Groups from the local video game industry will be providing animation and handing out gifts.

Dr. Paul Le Guerrier, who is part of the team overseeing vaccination in the city, said vaccination rates are still lagging among those age groups. He said the hope is that by reaching out to the gaming community directly, the effort could galvanize a good portion of younger Montrealers.

