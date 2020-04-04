What you need to know about COVID-19 in Quebec on Saturday

Quebec has 6,101 cases and 61 deaths attributable to COVID-19. There are 429 people in hospital, including 122 in intensive care.

Montreal is the "epicentre" of the outbreak , with 2,837 cases.

Starting tomorrow, most businesses will be closed on Sundays.

Partners and doulas are now banned from the maternity ward at the Jewish General Hospital.

The province will provide an update on the spread of the virus at 1 p.m.

Quebec grocery stores are expecting a busy today before they close their doors tomorrow to allow staff a day of rest.

During the month of April, most businesses that are still open will close on Sunday, with exceptions made for dépanneurs, gas stations and pharmacies.

Stéphane Lacasse, the director of public and governmental affairs for Quebec's association of retail grocers, says Friday was a busy day and retailers are anticipating more of the same.

"We hope that those who went yesterday aren't back today," he told Radio-Canada.

He said there are no supply shortages but stores may limit the number of people inside at one time so that there can be enough space between shoppers.

Health authorities recommend leaving one to two metres of space between people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We're asking people to be patient and understanding of the situation," Lacasse said, asking people to wait until Monday or Tuesday to do their shopping if they have enough food to last until then.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault will be providing the government's daily update at 1 p.m., which CBC will carry live.