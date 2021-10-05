COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and six new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 412,364 confirmed cases and 11,389 people have died.

There are 290 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 88 in intensive care (same as Sunday).

6,026 vaccine doses administered were reported for a total of 12,947,692 doses administered in Quebec.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 84 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccine doses administered over the weekend.

Paramedic pilot project

Health Minister Christian Dubé says paramedics will soon be given the power to provide urgent and primary care inside hospitals, senior's homes and clinics, as part of the ongoing effort to ease staffing shortages in the province's health care system.

Dubé says Quebec will start with a pilot project of about 20 paramedics in the Montérégie region. Those first responders will be trained in the coming days and, if things go well, the plan could be expanded to all of Quebec's 6000 paramedics.

Stéphane Smith, a spokesperson for Urgences Santé, expressed concern about the new approach, saying paramedics have regularly been working mandatory overtime and certain regions can't afford to spare any staff.

Masking rules back in schools

Stricter masking rules are in effect in schools in some regions of Quebec. There, masks are now mandatory during gym classes, if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Preschool students also need to wear masks while sitting on buses with students from other grades.

The province says young students remain vulnerable to outbreaks originating in schools until the vaccine is approved for children under 12.

These changes apply to regions including: Montréal, Montérégie, Laval, the Eastern Townships, the Laurentians, the Lanaudière and Chaudière-Appalaches.

Restrictions on venue capacity to be lifted

As of Oct. 8, show venues in Quebec will no longer have restrictions on the number of people they take in.

The change applies to venues with assigned seating such as cinemas, theatres and amphitheatres — such as Montreal's Bell Centre.

Last summer, the arena was only able to take in 2,500 fans during the Montreal Canadiens hockey team's playoff run. The arena has a capacity of more than 21,000.

Only people who show proof that they are adequately vaccinated will be allowed entry. Wearing masks will be mandatory while seated, unless a person is eating or drinking. The same rules will apply to outdoor venues.

There are exceptions when it comes to the use of the vaccination passport, however. For events such as graduation ceremonies, large meetings and assemblies, proof of vaccination status will not be required — unless the number of people attending surpasses 250.

Members of choirs and orchestras will be able to gather indoors in groups of up to 100, instead of the current limit of 25.

