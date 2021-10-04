COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 499 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one new death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 411,962 confirmed cases and 11,383 people have died.

There are 292 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 88 in intensive care (an increase of five).

18,121 vaccine doses administered were reported for a total of 12,911,736 doses administered in Quebec.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 84 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccine doses administered over the weekend.

Stricter masking rules will apply in Quebec schools, starting today.

Masks are now mandatory during gym classes, if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Although the province is encouraged by the recent COVID-19 data, young students remain vulnerable to outbreaks originating in schools until the vaccine is approved for children under 12.

Preschool students will also need to wear masks while sitting on buses with students from other grades.

These changes will apply to regions including: Montréal, Montérégie, Laval, the Eastern Townships, the Laurentians, the Lanaudière and Chaudière-Appalaches.

Restrictions on venue capacity to be lifted

As of Oct. 8, show venues in Quebec will no longer have restrictions on the number of people they take in.

The change applies to venues with assigned seating such as cinemas, theatres and amphitheatres — such as Montreal's Bell Centre.

Last summer, the arena was only able to take in 2,500 fans during the Montreal Canadiens hockey team's playoff run. The arena has a capacity of more than 21,000.

The province's decision also applies to conferences.

Only people who show proof that they are adequately vaccinated will be allowed entry. Wearing masks will be mandatory while seated, unless a person is eating or drinking. The same rules will apply to outdoor venues.

There are exceptions when it comes to the use of the vaccination passport, however.

For events such as graduation ceremonies, large meetings and assemblies, proof of vaccination status will not be required — unless the number of people attending surpasses 250.

Members of choirs and orchestras will be able to gather indoors in groups of up to 100, instead of the current limit of 25.

Pediatric hospitals team up to avoid ER crowding

Montreal's two main pediatric hospitals, the Children's Hospital at the McGill University Health Centre and Sainte-Justine Hospital, are hoping to reduce crowding in their emergency rooms by developing a phone number for parents to call to get appointments for their sick children.

Parents are asked to call 514-890-6111 for "a regular follow-up or a non-urgent health problem that requires immediate intervention," said Dr. François Loubert, the chief of Montreal's regional department of general medicine, in a news release Tuesday.

The goal is to redirect patients between the ages of 0 and 16 to a quick appointment without having to wait for hours in one of the two hospitals' emergency rooms.

