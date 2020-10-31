Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

The Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region will be the latest to go on high alert this coming Monday, with the new restrictions that accompany the designation. The province has also decided to cover the entire Chaudière-Appalaches reason in red as well as new cases continue to mount.

The Saguenay heads into the red, as do the remaining parts of Chaudière-Appalaches

A cyclist speeds past Hallowe'en decorations in Montreal (Ivanoh Demers/CBC)

 

  • Quebec reports 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths on Saturday, six of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 106,916 confirmed cases and 6,246 people have died. 
  • There are 503 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 82 in intensive care (an increase of one).  Here's a guide to the numbers.
Today officially marks All Hallows' Eve, and Premier François Legault is urging trick-or-treaters to maintain social distancing and follow public health guidelines as they do the rounds.

Among those guidelines: anyone going house-to-house should only be accompanied by other members of the same household, and the itinerary should be restricted to the immediate area.

Two new Quebec regions will soon be moving into high alert, qualifying as "red zones" with the public health restrictions that come with the category. 

They are the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Chaudière-Appalaches regions, and restrictions will be in effect as of Monday midnight. Of the 19 health regions in Quebec, 12 are now red zones.

Testing has been an ongoing issue. There is news that the province will be receiving a much larger batch of rapid COVID-19 testing kits than expected — about 453,000 in total, with a little less than half arriving by the end of this week.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu confirmed those numbers on Thursday during question period in the House of Commons.

That means Quebec will receive about 37 per cent of the 1.2 million rapid testing kits being deployed across Canada by the federal government.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

