COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reports 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths on Saturday, six of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 106,916 c onfirmed cases and 6,246 people have died.

There are 503 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 82 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Today officially marks All Hallows' Eve, and Premier François Legault is urging trick-or-treaters to maintain social distancing and follow public health guidelines as they do the rounds.

Among those guidelines: anyone going house-to-house should only be accompanied by other members of the same household, and the itinerary should be restricted to the immediate area.

Cette année, l’Halloween est réservée aux enfants. On leur doit ça!<br>Mais il faut rester avec les gens avec qui on vit et garder une distance de 2 mètres avec les autres.<br>Bonne Halloween! Amusez-vous! <a href="https://t.co/mP0NZ2wdKx">pic.twitter.com/mP0NZ2wdKx</a> —@francoislegault

Two new Quebec regions will soon be moving into high alert, qualifying as "red zones" with the public health restrictions that come with the category.

They are the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Chaudière-Appalaches regions, and restrictions will be in effect as of Monday midnight. Of the 19 health regions in Quebec, 12 are now red zones.

Testing has been an ongoing issue. There is news that the province will be receiving a much larger batch of rapid COVID-19 testing kits than expected — about 453,000 in total, with a little less than half arriving by the end of this week.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu confirmed those numbers on Thursday during question period in the House of Commons.

That means Quebec will receive about 37 per cent of the 1.2 million rapid testing kits being deployed across Canada by the federal government.

Top COVID-19 stories today