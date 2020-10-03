COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,107 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Saturday. Another seven deaths that occurred between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1, as well as two deaths that occurred on an unknown date where also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 77,380 confirmed cases and 5,867 people have died.

There are 326 people in hospital (an increase of 24), including 60 in intensive care (an increase of 11).

CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec. For more information, click here.

Quebec's second wave of COVID-19 reached another milestone Saturday, with 1,107 new cases reported — the highest ever single-day total.

Previously, the highest total of new cases was April 15, with 1,104.

There were 28,778 people tested on Oct. 1.

The number of hospitalizations and patients in the intensive care unit also saw another jump, with an overnight increase of 24 and 11 respectively.

"Cases, hospitalizations, people in intensive care and deaths are continuing to increase," Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter Saturday. "The virus is definitely present everywhere in Quebec."

"Avoid non-essential inter-regional travel and limit your contacts."

Quebec's seven-day moving average is now at 102.7 cases per million inhabitants. Health officials had hoped to keep that number below 25.

Are you confused about what you can and can't do in a red zone? We've answered the most common questions we've received in the video below.

What you can and can't do at Quebec's highest alert level 3:16 Many Quebecers are now living in a red zone, but what does that mean exactly? 3:16

