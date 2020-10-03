COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Quebec reports highest single-day total since beginning of pandemic
- Quebec reported 1,107 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Saturday. Another seven deaths that occurred between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1, as well as two deaths that occurred on an unknown date where also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 77,380 confirmed cases and 5,867 people have died.
- There are 326 people in hospital (an increase of 24), including 60 in intensive care (an increase of 11).
Quebec's second wave of COVID-19 reached another milestone Saturday, with 1,107 new cases reported — the highest ever single-day total.
Previously, the highest total of new cases was April 15, with 1,104.
There were 28,778 people tested on Oct. 1.
The number of hospitalizations and patients in the intensive care unit also saw another jump, with an overnight increase of 24 and 11 respectively.
"Cases, hospitalizations, people in intensive care and deaths are continuing to increase," Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter Saturday. "The virus is definitely present everywhere in Quebec."
"Avoid non-essential inter-regional travel and limit your contacts."
Quebec's seven-day moving average is now at 102.7 cases per million inhabitants. Health officials had hoped to keep that number below 25.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
