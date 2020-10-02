COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 933 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There were also two deaths in the past 24 hours, as well as 14 previously unreported that occurred earlier. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 75 221 confirmed cases and 5,850 people have died.

There are 275 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 45 in intensive care (an increase of two).

CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec. For more information, click here.

About five million Quebecers are now in a 28-day lockdown as COVID-19 spreads throughout the province.

Parties and virtually all other kinds of gatherings are now banned. This weekend, police will be enforcing that ban and can issue $1,000 fines to those who do not comply.

Quebec Premier François Legault will give an update at 1 p.m. about the situation, and provide details about financial help for the arts sector alongside Nathalie Roy, the minister of culture.

Are you confused about what you can and can't do in a red zone? We've answered the most common questions we've received in the video below.

What you can and can't do at Quebec's highest alert level 3:16 Many Quebecers are now living in a red zone, but what does that mean exactly? 3:16

Top COVID-19 stories today