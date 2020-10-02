COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
No gatherings allowed as first weekend under red zone rules begins
- Quebec reported 933 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There were also two deaths in the past 24 hours, as well as 14 previously unreported that occurred earlier. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 75 221 confirmed cases and 5,850 people have died.
- There are 275 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 45 in intensive care (an increase of two).
About five million Quebecers are now in a 28-day lockdown as COVID-19 spreads throughout the province.
Parties and virtually all other kinds of gatherings are now banned. This weekend, police will be enforcing that ban and can issue $1,000 fines to those who do not comply.
Quebec Premier François Legault will give an update at 1 p.m. about the situation, and provide details about financial help for the arts sector alongside Nathalie Roy, the minister of culture.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
