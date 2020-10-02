Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Most Quebecers now live in a red zone, which comes with a host of new restrictions. Here is what you need to know.

No gatherings allowed as first weekend under red zone rules begins

CBC News ·
Nearly all kinds of social gatherings are banned for 28 days in the Montreal and Quebec City regions. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)
  • Quebec reported 933 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There were also two deaths in the past 24 hours, as well as 14 previously unreported that occurred earlier. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 75 221 confirmed cases and 5,850 people have died. 
  • There are 275 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 45 in intensive care (an increase of two).
  • CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec. For more information, click here.

About five million Quebecers are now in a 28-day lockdown as COVID-19 spreads throughout the province.

Parties and virtually all other kinds of gatherings are now banned. This weekend, police will be enforcing that ban and can issue $1,000 fines to those who do not comply.

Quebec Premier François Legault will give an update at 1 p.m. about the situation, and provide details about financial help for the arts sector alongside Nathalie Roy, the minister of culture.

Are you confused about what you can and can't do in a red zone? We've answered the most common questions we've received in the video below.

What you can and can't do at Quebec's highest alert level

18 hours ago
3:16
Many Quebecers are now living in a red zone, but what does that mean exactly? 3:16

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now