COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 942 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 86,133 confirmed cases in the province and 5,953 people have died.

There are 437 people in hospital (seven fewer than Saturday), including 72 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

It's Thanksgiving, and there are a few reasons why you should resist the temptation to gather with friends and family.

A big deterrent is what would happen if you get caught — anyone in a red zone who gathers anyway could face a $1,000 fine.

And these days, chances are if you live in southern Quebec, you live in a red zone.

If the fine isn't convincing enough, consider that hospitalizations are on the rise and hospital staff are already feeling the strain of the second wave.

Need more reasons? Here you go. Happy Thanksgiving.

What you can and can't do at Quebec's highest alert level 4:01 Most Quebecers are now living inside a red zone. But just what does that mean? 4:01

Top COVID-19 stories today