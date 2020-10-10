COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,097 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths on Saturday, three of which occurred in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 85,191 confirmed cases in the province and 5,950 people have died.

There are 444 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 73 in intensive care (an increase of six). Here's a guide to the numbers.

As people all over the province kick back for the Thanksgiving long weekend, Premier François Legault has a message: stay home, and don't visit loved ones and friends.

"It's tempting (to visit), but please just pick up the phone, call your mother, your father, your friends. It's simple math: if we want to reduce the number of (COVID-19) cases, we have to reduce the number of contacts. And we have a chance this weekend because obviously a lot of people aren't working, kids aren't in school, so we can really make a large reduction in the number of contacts over these three days," he said in Quebec City on Friday.

Provincial forecasts indicate hospital capacity could be stretched to the breaking point by the end of the month in many areas, including Montreal and Laval, unless the growth rate of recent weeks is slowed down. New cases topped 1,000 again on Saturday for the sixth time in the last seven days.

