COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Premier François Legault is exhorting Quebecers to stay home for Thanksgiving
- Quebec reported 1,097 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths on Saturday, three of which occurred in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 85,191 confirmed cases in the province and 5,950 people have died.
- There are 444 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 73 in intensive care (an increase of six). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec. For more information, click here.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
As people all over the province kick back for the Thanksgiving long weekend, Premier François Legault has a message: stay home, and don't visit loved ones and friends.
"It's tempting (to visit), but please just pick up the phone, call your mother, your father, your friends. It's simple math: if we want to reduce the number of (COVID-19) cases, we have to reduce the number of contacts. And we have a chance this weekend because obviously a lot of people aren't working, kids aren't in school, so we can really make a large reduction in the number of contacts over these three days," he said in Quebec City on Friday.
Provincial forecasts indicate hospital capacity could be stretched to the breaking point by the end of the month in many areas, including Montreal and Laval, unless the growth rate of recent weeks is slowed down. New cases topped 1,000 again on Saturday for the sixth time in the last seven days.
Are you confused about what you can and can't do in a red zone? We've answered the most common questions we've received in the video below.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Getting together for Thanksgiving is a bad idea. Here's why you shouldn't do it.
- From Montreal to Quebec City and all points in between, most of the province is in the red zone.
- As cases soar, Quebec's premier must confront a health crisis and fraying social bonds.
- VIDEO | Against all odds, this 49-year-old nurse survived COVID-19.
- Plante's plan to freeze property taxes gets mixed reviews as Montreal faces red zone restrictions.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.