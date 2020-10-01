COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 838 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths Wednesday. One death that occurred between Sept. 23 and 28 was however added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 74,288 confirmed cases and 5,834 people have died.

There are 262 people in hospital (an increase of 15), including 43 in intensive care (an increase of two).

Quebec Premier François Legault says police in the province's red zones — Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches — will be issuing $1,000 fines to those who violate newly strengthened public health rules.

With fees, those fines will top $1,500 and can be issued for gathering in private residences or protesting without a face covering.

Speaking during a late-afternoon news conference on Wednesday just hours before the new rules went into effect, Legault said the negligence of a few has led to the crackdown.

"Lives are at stake. We want to keep our children in schools," Legault said. "We also want to protect our health network"

