COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Some businesses must now close and no gatherings at home in red zones
- Quebec reported 838 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths Wednesday. One death that occurred between Sept. 23 and 28 was however added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 74,288 confirmed cases and 5,834 people have died.
- There are 262 people in hospital (an increase of 15), including 43 in intensive care (an increase of two).
Quebec Premier François Legault says police in the province's red zones — Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches — will be issuing $1,000 fines to those who violate newly strengthened public health rules.
With fees, those fines will top $1,500 and can be issued for gathering in private residences or protesting without a face covering.
Speaking during a late-afternoon news conference on Wednesday just hours before the new rules went into effect, Legault said the negligence of a few has led to the crackdown.
"Lives are at stake. We want to keep our children in schools," Legault said. "We also want to protect our health network"
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Restaurant and bar owners in Quebec's red zones say they feel targeted, and doomed, with the new restrictions.
- Pressure builds on Quebec government to make masks mandatory in classrooms.
- COVID-19 rules were relaxed. Cases soared. How do we get them down again?
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.