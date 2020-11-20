COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 128,440 confirmed cases and 6,744 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 651 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 101 in intensive care (an increase of one).

The province will lift the ban on indoor gatherings for four days, between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, allowing family and friends to get together to celebrate Christmas in groups of up to 10 people, regardless of how many households they come from.

In exchange, the government is hoping Quebecers will voluntarily self-isolate for a week before and after that four-day period, in order to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Allowing us to see each other for four days entails risks," Premier François Legault said Thursday, during a news conference. "But we have to remember that family is at the heart of who we are. It is at the heart of our nation."

The winter break for schools will not be extended and classes will resume on Jan. 4, with elementary students heading back to in-person classes, and high school students beginning a week of online learning before returning to classrooms the following week.

Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda is expected to offer tips on how to make holiday gatherings as safe as possible, later this morning.

