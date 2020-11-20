COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Indoor gatherings allowed for Christmas, government asks Quebecers to self-isolate a week before and after
- Quebec reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths on Thursday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 128,440 confirmed cases and 6,744 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 651 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 101 in intensive care (an increase of one).
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The province will lift the ban on indoor gatherings for four days, between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, allowing family and friends to get together to celebrate Christmas in groups of up to 10 people, regardless of how many households they come from.
In exchange, the government is hoping Quebecers will voluntarily self-isolate for a week before and after that four-day period, in order to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases.
"Allowing us to see each other for four days entails risks," Premier François Legault said Thursday, during a news conference. "But we have to remember that family is at the heart of who we are. It is at the heart of our nation."
The winter break for schools will not be extended and classes will resume on Jan. 4, with elementary students heading back to in-person classes, and high school students beginning a week of online learning before returning to classrooms the following week.
Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda is expected to offer tips on how to make holiday gatherings as safe as possible, later this morning.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebecers can have some holiday cheer if they quarantine before and after Christmas.
- Here's what experts have to say about the province's guidelines for holiday gatherings.
- Quebec opens the door to gatherings of up to 250 people in red zones.
- Most Canadians could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of next year.
- Quebec premier mulls temporarily closing schools this winter to reduce spread of COVID-19.
- A second school lockdown may be workable for some parents, but it won't be for all.
- Quebec reveals its $1.5 billion plan to kickstart an economy struggling under COVID-19 restrictions.
- As winter approaches, Quebec has yet to produce plan for ventilation in classrooms.
- The death toll has again begun to rise, with more than 700 deaths since school began in late August.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.