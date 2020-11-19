COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 1,179 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 127,233 confirmed cases and 6,710 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 652 people in hospital (an increase of 14), including 100 in intensive care (no change).

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Quebecers should know later today what will be allowed during the holiday season, from the maximum size of gatherings to whether or not the winter break for schools will be extended.

Sources tell Radio-Canada that Premier François Legault will spend the day weighing the pros and cons of two sets of guidelines, before announcing his decision later today at a scheduled press conference.

The province could allow gatherings for a few days around Christmas, with a maximum of 10 people, with no limit on the number of households they can come from.

The government is also considering allowing those same gatherings for a few days around New Year's Day as well, but that would make it more likely that the winter break for schools would be extended, given the large number of contacts people would've had with others during the holidays.

The premier will speak later today at 5 p.m. He will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé, Public Health Director Horacio Arruda and Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.

What you can and can't do at Quebec's highest alert level Montreal Video 4:01 Most Quebecers are now living inside a red zone. But just what does that mean? 4:01

Top COVID-19 stories today