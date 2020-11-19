COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
The premier is scheduled to speak later today at 5 p.m., will be accompanied by Education Minister
- Quebec reported 1,179 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths on Wednesday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 127,233 confirmed cases and 6,710 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 652 people in hospital (an increase of 14), including 100 in intensive care (no change).
Quebecers should know later today what will be allowed during the holiday season, from the maximum size of gatherings to whether or not the winter break for schools will be extended.
Sources tell Radio-Canada that Premier François Legault will spend the day weighing the pros and cons of two sets of guidelines, before announcing his decision later today at a scheduled press conference.
The province could allow gatherings for a few days around Christmas, with a maximum of 10 people, with no limit on the number of households they can come from.
The government is also considering allowing those same gatherings for a few days around New Year's Day as well, but that would make it more likely that the winter break for schools would be extended, given the large number of contacts people would've had with others during the holidays.
The premier will speak later today at 5 p.m. He will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé, Public Health Director Horacio Arruda and Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
