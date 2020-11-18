COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Details about holiday gatherings expected in coming days
- Quebec reported 982 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths on Tuesday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 126,054 confirmed cases and 6,675 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 638 people in hospital (an increase of 47), including 100 in intensive care (an increase of 13).
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Quebecers living in red zones should not expect restrictions to be lifted anytime soon, but they should expect details in the coming days about how they can gather with a limited number of loved ones over the holidays.
"There won't be any huge parties with 25 or 50 people," Premier François Legault said on Tuesday. "We're trying to see what is the number of people that can gather in a home without sparking a new wave."
The province is also considering extending the winter break for schools following the holiday period, using the extra time to keep students at home, away from classrooms, to minimize the spread of the virus.
Legault said the situation has stabilized in much of the province, even if the rolling seven-day average remains above 1,000 cases per day.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Don't plan your holiday menu just yet, Quebec's guidelines for holiday gatherings are coming soon.
- Most Canadians could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of next year.
- Quebec premier mulls temporarily closing schools this winter to reduce spread of COVID-19.
- A second school lockdown may be workable for some parents, but it won't be for all.
- Quebec reveals its $1.5 billion plan to kickstart an economy struggling under COVID-19 restrictions.
- As winter approaches, Quebec has yet to produce plan for ventilation in classrooms.
- The death toll has again begun to rise, with more than 700 deaths since school began in late August.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.