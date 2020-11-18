COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 982 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 126,054 confirmed cases and 6,675 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 638 people in hospital (an increase of 47), including 100 in intensive care (an increase of 13).

Quebecers living in red zones should not expect restrictions to be lifted anytime soon, but they should expect details in the coming days about how they can gather with a limited number of loved ones over the holidays.

"There won't be any huge parties with 25 or 50 people," Premier François Legault said on Tuesday. "We're trying to see what is the number of people that can gather in a home without sparking a new wave."

The province is also considering extending the winter break for schools following the holiday period, using the extra time to keep students at home, away from classrooms, to minimize the spread of the virus.

Legault said the situation has stabilized in much of the province, even if the rolling seven-day average remains above 1,000 cases per day.

